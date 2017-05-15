Rainy Season: Ikeja Electric cautions residents against activities under power lines

The firm’s spokesman, Felix Ofulue, said this in an interview with NAN

The management of Ikeja Electric on Monday warned residents of all the areas under its network to desist from engaging in any form of commercial activities under power lines during the rainy season.

Felix Ofulue, the Head, Corporate Communications Unit, IE, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos.

Ofulue said the warning was imperative due to the dangers associated with sustained activities underneath cables that might be under stress from strong winds and rains.

According to him, cases of fallen poles and cables are rampant during rainy season and residents need to caution their wards against playing under power lines.

Ofulue said: “Most of the incidents associated with electrocution occur during rainy season when high-tension wires usually cut and fall on roads or on top of structures under power lines.

“Despite the fact that residents are aware of the dangers associated with these power lines, they still continue to engage in activities under them.

“We are using this forum to appeal to our people to stay clear of these structures because of its high risk to 0ther environment during the rainy season.’’

Ofulue advised the residents under its jurisdiction to alert the company of any fallen poles or cut cable for urgent repairs.

NAN reports that on May 12, residents of Omo-Iyamu Street, off Sapele Road in Benin City, Edo State, were thrown into grief after a seven-year-old boy was electrocuted after he allegedly stepped on a live- electricity cable.

Also on April 20, seven people died after a live-electricity cable fell on people watching a Manchester United and Anderlecht Club match at a viewing centre in Calabar, Cross River.

Similarly in Lagos on May 27, 2016, tragedy struck in Fagbeyiro Street in the Alakuko area, when a high-tension wire fell and killed a 14-year-old girl, Deborah Faleke, who had just finished her Senior School Certificate Examination.

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.