Quadri leads Jura Morez against Hennebont in French league

Smarting from their 3-1 loss to Villeneuve in the French Premier Table Tennis League, Aruna Quadri will on February 7 lead Jura Morez against Hennebont.

Quadri, who has been outstanding for Jura Morez this season, is expected to spearhead his team against a star-studded Hennebont side, which has English international, Liam Pitchford, as well as Chinese Taipei’s Chien An Chien.

A confident Quadri believes the narrow defeat they suffered away to Villeneuve would spur them at home when they host Hennebont.

In their first meeting away yo Hennebont, it was Quadri that led Jura Morez to 3-1 victory.

With the return from injury of their Chinese import, Zhen Wang, Quadri is optimistic that they can rediscover their form to put smile of the faces of their fans at home.

