Provost reveals College of Agriculture has no accredited course since 1991

The Provost of the Adamawa State College of Agriculture, Ganye, Dr. Abubakar Yaji, said the school since 1991 had been operating without any of its courses accredited by the relevant government agencies.

Yaji said this on Thursday in Ganye while briefing Governor Muhammadu Bindow of Adamawa State when he visited the school.

The provost said the school would require N508 million to upgrade its facilities to meet up with requirements for accreditation of its courses.

The provost said the non-accreditation of courses run by the school had been affecting its graduates from getting jobs and gaining admissions into universities to further their education.

He said that the college was in urgent need of N65million to address some critical problems including the construction of its perimeter fence.

Governor Bindow who expressed concern over the pathetic conditions of the institution, immediately approved N70 million for it.

Bindow urged management of the school to ensure a judicious utilisation of the amount which he said would be monitored by government.

The Adamawa State College of Agriculture commenced operation at its temporary site in Mubi town in 1991 before moving to the permanent site in Ganye town in 2008.

