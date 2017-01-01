Provost of College of Agriculture suspended

The Kebbi State Government has ordered the immediate suspension of the Acting Provost of the College of Agriculture, Zuru, Alhaji Bala Abubakar.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Dakingari, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday.

It said the directive was issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Babale Yauri.

It said that the action became necessary due to the recent unfortunate happening in the institution which was contrary to the due process and the rules and regulations governing the institution.

The statement said: “Governor Atiku Bagudu had issued the suspension order and directed the acting provost to hand over the affairs of the College to the next Senior Head of Department.”

