Protesting Kogi Poly students block Okene-Lokoja highway

Students of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja on Monday blocked the Okene-Lokoja highway for hours to protest their continued stay-at- home due to strike by their lecturers.

The students returned to campus following the directive by the state government to academic and non-academic staff in state-owned tertiary institutions to resume work by Monday.

The students were disappointed when they trooped back to campus only to meet their school under lock and key.

The state Head of Service had threatened that government would apply the no work, no pay rule if the workers fail to suspend their four months old strike and resume work on May 15.

However the leaders of various unions in tertiary institutions across the state directed their members to ignore the government directive and continue to stay off work.

Angered by the development, the students used bonfires and other items to block the Lokoja-Okene section of the busy Lokoja-Abuja highway

The action disrupted vehicular movement on the highway but the police swiftly responded by firing canisters of teargas to disperse the students.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria, who visited the campus, observed that properties of the school were not destroyed as the protest took place only on the highway.

As at the time of this report, vehicular movement on the road had been restored due to the efforts of police and officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps.

The Police Public Relations Officer William Aya was not available when NAN called him on phone.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.