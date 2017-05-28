Prostitutes stab customer to death in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested two commercial sex workers for allegedly stabbing a middle aged man, Adeyinka Olayinka to death in Ifo area of the state.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the State’s Police Public Relations Officer, made the disclosure on Wednesday in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Oyeyemi said the incident happened on Tuesday at KS Hotel in Ifo Local Government Area.

He said the victim, who was supervising construction work on his site, decided to pass the night in the hotel when the incident occurred.

He said that the suspects, Kudirat Raji, also known as Angela and Esther Basiru were

sex workers at the Hotel where the victim was stabbed to death with broken bottles.

He said that preliminary investigation revealed that the victim contracted Kudirat Raji to pass the night with him on an agreed amount.

According to the PPRO, the deceased reneged on the agreement which led to heated argument between them.

Oyeyemi said: “While the argument was going on, Basiru who is a friend to Angela broke a bottle and injured the deceased.

“Angela used the broken part of the bottle to stab the deceased in the armpit thereby cutting one of his nerves, consequent upon which he bled to death.”

Oyeyemi said the manager of the hotel alerted the Police and the Divisional Police Officer, Ifo Division; Anthony Haruna led his men to the scene and arrested the two suspects.

He said that the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, had ordered that the case be transferred to Homicide section, Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for investigation and prosecution of the suspects.

