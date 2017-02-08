Pro/anti-Government protests: Osinbajo lauds Police for respecting citizens’ rights

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has lauded the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, and his officers for handling the last Monday’s protests with professionalism and respect for the rights of citizens.

The Nigeria Police Force on Monday provided security escorted to some Nigerians in different locations including Abuja, Lagos, Ibadan, Osogbo, Port Harcourt and Uyo against harsh economic conditions in the country.

The police also provided the same escort for the pro-government rally in Abuja, where the participants commended the government on its achievements, especially in the areas of security and the fight against corruption.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, Osinbajo commended the Inspector-General of Police and his officers for ensuring peaceful conduct of the protests.

He stated that government was committed to a continuous engagement with all Nigerians with a view to explaining government policies, receive advice and criticism.

Osinbajo said: “I commend the IG and his officers for handling the protests with professionalism and respect for the rights of citizens.

“We are committed to a continuous engagement with our people to explain government policies, receive advice and criticism.

“Cabinet Ministers have gone round eight States so far holding town hall meetings; the most recent was on Monday, February 6 in Ilorin. There will be more of such meetings in the other States that are yet to be visited.”

Osinbajo reassured Nigerians that the Federal Government was determined to better the lot of the citizenry.

He expressed optimism that the nation would soon pull out of the economic recession.

He said: “With complete focus on improving the economy every day, the recession will soon be history.”

