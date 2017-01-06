President of Pankshin, Kanke Joint Traditional Council dies at 86

The Pankshin and Kanke Joint Traditional Councils have announced the death of its Acting President and Ngolong Ngas, Chief Cyril Adams.

The Pankshin Management Committee Chairman, Stephen Jings, who confirmed the death of the paramount ruler, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday that Adams, 86, died since January 1.

Jings told NAN that the news was kept secret from the public in accordance with the tradition of the people.

Jings said: “We lost our paramount ruler on January 1 at the Jos University Teaching Hospital after a protracted illness.

“It is indeed a great loss to the people of Ngas but we give God the glory for the life he lived and the role he played in keeping the peace amongst the people.”

Jings also said that the burial arrangements were being made by the Ngas people spread within Kanke and Pankshin Local Governments.

Chief Alexander Mwolwus, former Special Adviser on Political Matters to former governor, Jonah Jang, also confirmed the death of the traditional ruler.

Mwolwus said: “The death of the paramount ruler has created a great vacuum not only in Ngas land, but in Plateau as a whole.”

Adams was enthroned as the Da Weila of Fier District in 1970

He was selected as the Acting President of Pankshin and Kanke Joint Traditional Council on September 21, 2015 after the demise of Late Ngolong Ngas, Chief Joshua Dimlong, in 2015.

