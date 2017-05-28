President Buhari will bequeath better future to Nigerian Youths – Adesina

LATEST NEWS:
Adesina stated this after receiving a Golden Leadership Award from the National Youths Advocacy for Good Governance Initiative

Presidential spokesman Femi Adesina has called for the support of all Nigerians for President Muhammadu Buhari to bequeath a better future to the Nigerian youths.
Adesina made this call in a statement issued by Attah Esa, Deputy Director (Information), Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Tuesday in Abuja.
Esa said the presidential aide stated this after receiving a Golden Leadership Award from the National Youths Advocacy for Good Governance Initiative.
Adesina maintained that President Buhari had remained in politics because of his desire to see a new Nigeria emerge for the upcoming generation.
He said: ‘‘One of the reasons President Buhari repeatedly contested for the position of the President of Nigeria was to see the country properly take care of young people.
‘‘He strongly believes there should be a better country for the future generation.
‘‘Tell your colleagues to team up with a government that envisages a better future for this country because Nigerians deserve a better future and that is what the President is aspiring to bequeath.’’
While presenting the award, the National Coordinator of the Youth Group, Alabi Abiodun, commended Adesina for his exemplary role and service to the nation.
He described the President’s spokesman as a “lover of truth, mentor and icon for Nigerian youths’’

