President Buhari resumes duty, holds meeting with Osinbajo

President Muhammadu Buhari has formally resumed work in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the President, who returned to the country on Friday after a successful medical vacation in London, entered his office at around 11.15am.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, confirmed the development while fielding questions from State House correspondents in Abuja on Monday.

Shehu said that the President would later hold a meeting with the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

NAN recalls that the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, on Friday on his Twitter handle revealed that President Buhari would transmit a letter to the National Assembly indicating his resumption of work after his vacation in London.

Adesina said the letter would formalise Buhari’s return.

He said: “PMB (President Muhammadu Buhari) will on Monday transmit letter to National Assembly on his return to the country. That makes his return to work formal and constitutional.”

Adesina’s post debunks some reports indicating that the President had asked Osinbajo to continue to act on his behalf.

NAN reports that the President left the country on January 19 for a 10-day leave.

He wrote to the National Assembly informing it that Osinbajo would act as president in his absence.

The President later wrote the National Assembly for an extension of the leave to enable him undergo more medical tests based on the advice of his doctors.

President Buhari returned to Nigeria on Friday through Kaduna International Airport after 50 days in the United Kingdom.

The Presidential plane landed at the VIP Wing of the 401 Flying Training School of the Nigerian Air Force, Kaduna at about 7.40am.

The President had in an address thanked Nigerians for their constant prayers for his good health and revealed that he might go back to London in the next few weeks for routine medical check-up.

Buhari said: “All I will need is to do further follow ups within some weeks.

“I thank you very much and may God bless our country.”

NAN.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.