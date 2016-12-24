President Buhari eager to reflate economy – Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, says President Muhammadu Buhari is eager to reflate the economy and deliver to the people the gains of his administration.

Amaechi stated this in a statement by the Director, Press and Public Relations Department of the Ministry, Yetunde Sonaike, on Friday in Abuja.

He said that one of the core mandates of the present administration was to fulfil the needs and aspirations of Nigerians, adding that government would ensure it achieve its promises.

The minister said the ministry was able to complete the Abuja–Kaduna Railway modernisation project and provided safety measures at the nation’s airports through rehabilitation of the existing infrastructure within the airports.

He said that there were also ongoing rehabilitation of infrastructure at the seaports and the railway as well as instilling financial discipline in the ministry and its agencies among others.

Amaechi said the focus of the government was the rehabilitation of the old railway lines of Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri and also ensuring that the construction works on the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Rail line was completed within the specified time.

According to him, the government is determined to ensure that works on Lagos-Kano Rail line commence in earnest to facilitate the movement of goods and passengers unhindered.

Amaechi said: “The construction work on the Lagos-Ibadan segment of the Coastal Rail line will commence in January 2017.”

On the issue of the National Fleet for the maritime sector, the minister said that government had gone far in getting interested investors to come in.

He said that the government was mindful of the provision of the law which stipulates 60 per cent for local investors and 40 per cent for foreign investors.

