President Buhari calls Gowon, condoles him on sister’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday commiserated with former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (retd), over the passing away of his younger sister, Kande Martha Audu.

The President, who called from London, extended his deepest condolences to General Gowon and his family, urging them to take solace in the fact that Mrs. Audu lived a worthy and exemplary life.

“Death is an inevitable end that must come to all mortals, and we must keep praying and working to ensure that we live a life that pleases our Creator and benefits humanity,” President Buhari said.

He also prayed that God will comfort the grieving family and grant rest to the soul of Mrs. Audu.

General Gowon, who thanked Buhari for the commiseration, assured him that he will not relent in praying for the unity and progress of the country, adding that Nigerians are also praying for the President’s quick recovery.

