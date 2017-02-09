Presidency posts photos of Buhari with Tinubu, Akande

The Presidency on Wednesday posted a photograph in which President Muhammadu Buhari was shown with a National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; and the Interim National Chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande.

The photograph is coming amid apprehension over the state of health of the President.

One of the two available photographs posted by the Presidency on Thursday showed Buhari at the entrance of the door of a house, which presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, described as Abuja House in London.

The other was one where Buhari, Tinubu and Akande sat down.

The photograph was posted by Adesina at about 5:50pm on Thursday.

Efforts to reach the spokesman of the Tinubu Media Office, Alhaji Tunde Rahman, were unsuccessful.

Rahman’s two mobile numbers did not connect.

