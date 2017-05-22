Presidency must stop serving imported rice, baked beans, others – Gov. Ikpeazu

Ikpeazu in an interview with select journalists on Friday night, said it was a contradiction for the government at the federal level that is promoting made in Nigeria products to still be serving imported meals in the Presidential Villa in Abuja

The Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has said the Federal Government must not only show commitment to the ease of doing business in Nigeria and usage of goods made in the country in words alone but by deeds.

Reacting to the signing of three executive bills that are business-related by the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Governor Ikpeazu said: “I commend the Presidency for that.

“It is very encouraging to our efforts.

“It is what we have been expecting them to do.

“But whatever they say or do, it is not complete, until it affects rice, baked beans, salad cream and other imported products that we are consuming daily in Nigeria.

“I am looking forward to a time when they will stop serving imported rice, baked beans, etc at the Federal Executive Council meetings and other events around the Villa.

“Since I became Governor, I have been eating local rice and wearing made in Aba clothes to support our people.”

