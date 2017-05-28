Presidency: Buhari reforms has grown pension assets to N6.42t, stopped fraud

The government of Muhammadu Buhari has finally brought an end to the series of mindboggling fraud and scandals around the issue of pensions in Nigeria.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President, Garba Shehu, who featured on an interactive radio programme: “Hannu Da Yawa,” on the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Kaduna, to commemorate the second anniversary of the Buhari administration, said the feat was achieved by strengthening the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, which has introduced a number of innovative measures over the past two years.

One of these measures is the automation of pension payment processes.

The Bank Verification Number policy has also been implemented in the pension scheme, with over 103,000 civil service pensioners verified, Shehu said.

“Pensioner records have also been digitalised for secure archiving, with thousands of thousands of old, physical pension folders converted to e-files,” he stated.

In addition, Shehu said the government of President Buhari has enforced a new level of commitment to the welfare of pensioners and retirees, with the PTAD creating an automated and centrally administered complaints management process with a dedicated call centre that receives and treats over 200 calls on a daily basis.

Shehu stated that in contrast to the past when a record number of pensioners died on queues trying to get their rights, the new arrangement ensures that the pensioners are attended to with utmost care provided a conducive atmosphere for verification, food and water as well as wheelchairs for those that have mobility challenges.

Infirmed pensioners are verified at their home or hospital.

Shehu disclosed that the Buhari administration also directed the release of N54 billion towards the settlement of inherited and current liabilities to Federal Government retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme.

“President Buhari has further directed that regular monthly remittances be made into the Retirement Benefits Bond Redemption Fund with the Central Bank of Nigeria to ensure the continuity of timely payment of benefits to retirees,” the spokesman announced.

He also stated that under the Buhari administration, the PTAD saved N5.7 billion through the efficient administration of the pensions of parastatals and universities.

In addition, pension assets increased from N4.96 trillion in June 2015 to N6.42 trillion as at March, 2017, indicating a growth of over 29 per cent.

“The government of President Muhammadu Buhari will continue to ensure the strengthening and accountability of PTAD,” the presidential spokesman assured.

The Senior Special Assistant also claimed on the programme that the reform carried out by the administration in the National Drug Law Environment Agency has brought respect to Nigerian international travelers who now face less harassment at airports in other lands.

Malam Shehu said under the present administration, the NDLEA has seized more than one million kilogrammes of various drugs, destroyed about 110,000 hectares of drug farms and arrested 17,000 suspected drugs dealers.

He announced that so far about 5,000 persons have been convicted since the Buhari administration came to office.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email

