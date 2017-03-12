Pregnant suicide bomber, another killed in Borno + photos

Security operatives and members of the Civilian JTF have intercepted a pregnant suicide bomber and another woman in Borno State.

The two female suicide bombers, PRNigeria gathered, were subdued when they refused to surrender and attempted to attack a security post.

The incident ocurred in Ummarari village along Mulai axis of Maiduguri-Damboa Road on the outskirts of Maiduguri.

The spokesperson of the National Emergency Management Agency in the North East, Abdulkadir Ibrahim, said rescue workers have evacuated the bodies of the suicide bombers.

“When we got the alert on the incident, the NEMA emergency workers in collaboration with other stakeholders moved to the scene and evacuated the bodies,” Ibrahim stated.

A civilian JTF was injured during the encounter, but is responding to treatment after his evacuation to the hospital.

The spokesman of the Borno State Police Command, Victor Isuku, equally confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday.

Isuku said: “The police Explosive Ordinance Disposal team was mobilised to the scene to render the unexploded improvised explosive device safe, while normalcy has been restored to the area.”

