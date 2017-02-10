Pray for President Buhari, Atiku urges Nigerians

In a press statement issued by his Media Office in Abuja on Friday, the former Vice President noted that each and every one us is a mere mortal, irrespective of how great or highly accomplished we are

Former Vice President and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Atiku Abubakar, has called on Nigerians of all faiths to lift up the President, Muhammadu Buhari, in prayers.

In a press statement issued by his Media Office in Abuja on Friday, the former Vice President noted that each and every one us is a mere mortal, irrespective of how great or highly accomplished we are.

“We deserve the care and support of one another in trying times,” he says.

The Turakin Adamawa reminded Nigerians that President Buhari needs all the prayers and goodwill that he can get at this time, to enable him return from his medical vacation in the UK and continue with his God-ordained assignment of steering Nigeria to her next level of greatness.

“Each of us go through times when we are not feeling in top form,” he said, adding: “The last thing we need in those times is mockery or ill will.”

Abubakar urged Nigerians to quit the rumour mongering and to instead channel that energy into praying for God to strengthen Buhari and his family through this time.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.