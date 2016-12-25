Pray for guidance and protection, Gov. Ahmed urges Christians

In a Christmas message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Abdulwahab Oba, the Governor admonished Christians to imbibe the lessons of the birth of Jesus Christ, submit themselves to righteousness and allow the doctrines of the holy book direct their course

The Kwara State Governor, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, has urged Christians to use this remarkable period of Christmas to pray for divine guidance, favour and protection for the country.

While wishing the Christians happy Christmas celebrations and blessings, Ahmed assured Kwarans of his commitment to delivering more dividends of democracy through prompt service delivery of all ongoing infrastructural development projects across the State.

