Power generation hits 4,043MW, as gas supply improves

The Transmission Company of Nigeria says the nation’s power generation rose from 3,528 megawatts to 4,043 megawatts between February 1 and 15.

TCN, on its website, said the 515MW increase in generation as at February 15 was due to slight increase in gas supply to some power generating companies.

It stated: “The total output of 4,043 megawatts from all the GENCOs on Wednesday has been transferred to the 11 distribution companies across the country.”

An official of Egbin Power Station, who pleaded anonymity, said in Lagos that gas supply to the station had increased slightly in the last seven days.

The source told the News Agency of Nigeria that the station, which has capacity to generate 1,320MW, now generates 420 megawatts as against former generation of 160 megawatts.

The official called for more gas supply to the station to enable it to fire all its five turbines.

The official said: “The 420MW generated by the station has been linked to the national grid by 5.35 am on Wednesday.”

NAN reports that the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry had announced drop in the power supply on Jan. 22 to 2,662.20 MW due to low water levels and the challenge of accessing gas by GENCOs.

Also, the Minister of Power Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, had said he would like consumers to be more resistant to the payment of electricity bills, if there was no supply.

Fashola spoke on Monday at the 12th Monthly Power Sector and Stakeholders’ Meeting hosted by the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company in Ibadan.

The minister said that vandalism of gas pipelines had “decommissioned power plants and their ability to provide up to 3,000 megawatts of power.

Fashola said: “The 3,500MW to 3,800MW that we have been able to keep on the grid over the last few months will be assisted greatly by about 3,000MW if we have the gas pipelines back.

“It means we will be able to deliver well over 6,000MW if the gas pipelines are safe.”

