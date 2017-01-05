Poverty: Kwara confirms residents have started receiving N5,000 alert

The Kwara State Government has confirmed that some targeted residents in the state have have started having their accounts credited with the stipend since last Friday.

The state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajia Ayinke Saka, confirmed this to newsmen in Ilorin on Wednesday.

Saka said that the beneficiaries spread across the 16 local government areas of the state.

According to her, beneficiaries of the scheme included residents from Ilorin West, Ilorin East and Ilorin South.

She attributed the delay experienced by some of the beneficiaries in receiving the alert to difficulty in opening bank accounts and verification numbers.

However, Saka assured that the problem would be rectified while others will start getting alert by next week.

She disclosed that more than 10,000 Kwarans were expected to benefit from the scheme and assured all beneficiaries that they would be catered for in the social investment programmes.

The monthly stipend is for the most vulnerable and poorest people in the country through the Cash Conditional Cash Transfer initiated by the present administration.

The scheme is one of the Federal Government’s social investment programmes.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, had in a statement said one million Nigerians would receive N5,000 monthly payment as a form of social safety net for the poorest and most vulnerable in the society.

The amount was captured in the 2016 budget that would run until May this year.

