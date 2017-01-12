Pope Francis tasks Catholics on preservation, protection of the faith

Pope Francis has called on Catholic faithful, especially priests and those called to service, to continuously promote the profession of the Catholic faith and Christianity at large.

The Pope’s message was contained in a letter read at the formal consecration of Bishop Philip Davou Dung on Wednesday at a colourful event held at the Centenary Ground in Shendam, Plateau State.

No fewer than 30 Bishops were at the consecration among other dignitaries

The Pope tasked the newly appointed Bishop of Shendam to consider his appointment as a duty to serve God and humanity.

The Eagle Online reports that the appointment of Dung as the second Bishop of Shendam was as a result painful exit of the outgone Diocesan Administrator and Chief Shepherd of Shendam, Bishop James Daanman Daman.

In the letter, Pope Francis said the new Bishop was considered for exercising his ministry diligently in some parishes and in various diocesan institutions of the ecclesiastical community of Jos.

The letter said: “Having received the opinion of the congregation for the evangelisation of people, by virtue of our Supreme Apostolic power and authority and by means of this letter, we appoint you to be the Bishop of Shendam, with all its rights and concomitant obligations.

“Before your episcopal ordination, which you may receive anywhere outside the city of Rome, it will be your duty to make the profession of faith and take the oath of fidelity to us and your successors, as laid in the Sacred Canons.

“We also ask you to inform the clergy and the faithful of your diocese about this our decree; so that under your leadership, they may observe the precepts of Christ with greater conviction in their everyday life.”

Bishop Dung was exhorted through the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary to lead his ecclesiastical community in the path of the Gospel.

The Catholic Archbishop of Jos, His Grace, Most Rev. Bishop Ignatius Kaigama, who led other co-consecrators: the Catholic Bishop of Benin, His Grace, Most Rev. Augustine Akubueze; and the Catholic Bishop of Maiduguri, Most Rev. Oliver D. Doeme, encouraged Dung to be strong in spirit to be able to overcome all challenges.

