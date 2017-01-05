Pop star Jackson announces birth of her first child at 50

Pop star Janet Jackson on Tuesday gave birth to her first child, a boy, at the age of 50, says her publicist.

“Jackson and husband, Wissam Al Mana, are thrilled to welcome their new son, Eissa Al Mana, into the world.

“Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably,’’ the singer’s representative said in a statement.

Jackson and Qatari businessman, Al Mana, married in 2012, and the singer in April postponed her “Unbreakable’’ world tour to enable her to focus on starting a family.

In October, she showed off her baby bump in an exclusive photo for the People Magazine.

Jackson, the fiercely private youngest child of the famed Jackson singing family, has not given any details of the pregnancy or where the baby was born.

She had two previous marriages: a year-long union with soul singer, James DeBarge, in the mid-1980s, and to dancer Rene Elizondo Jr from 1991-2000.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Jackson was awarded the “Ultimate Icon Award’’ during the 2015 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.