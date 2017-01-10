Poly student missing

According to one of her friends, who identified himself simply as Destiny, she was last seen when she left home for school to write her examination

A student of the Lagos State Polytechnic, Rashidat Motunrayo Oguntade, is said to be missing.

According to information available to The Eagle Online, Oguntade was last seen on January 7, 2017.

According to one of her friends, who identified himself simply as Destiny, she was last seen when she left home for school to write her examination.

She is of the Department of Estate Management and Valuation.

She is in National Diploma 1.

