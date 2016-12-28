Policeman who killed Nigerian who just returned from Malaysia for trial soon – CP

The Commissioner of Police in Imo State, Taiwo Lakanu, has assured that the policeman who killed a Nigerian returnee from Malaysia, Friday Nduka, would be brought to justice.

Lakanu gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Owerri, the Imo State capital, on Wednesday.

He said that everything would be done to uncover the circumstances that led to the killing of Nduka by the police officer, Mike Edem, an Inspector.

The Commissioner said that arrests that would lead to successful investigation into the matter had been made, including the arrest of the manager of the filling station where Nduka was killed.

Lakanu said that a woman identified simply as Mrs. Ruth, the Manager of the NNPC Mega Station, where the incident took place, had been arrested.

Witnesses said that Nduka, who returned to Nigeria recently from Malaysia to prepare for his wedding billed for December 27, was shot at point blank range on December 22 by Edem, who took to his heels after the killing.

Nduka was said to have gone to buy fuel at the filling station when an argument ensued between him and some attendants at the station.

It was learnt that as the argument dragged on, Edem pulled his gun, killing Nduka on the spot.

Lakanu vowed that the matter would never be swept under the carpet, explaining that diligent investigation was ongoing to bring to those involved in the killing to book.

He, however, warned people against peddling rumors on the development.

He said: “Our duty is to protect lives and property of the people and we must carry out that assignment diligently.”

NAN.

