Police warn group against planned protest at CBN Headquarters

The FCT Police Command on Thursday said its attention has been drawn to the plan by a group simply identified as OccupyCBN, which is threatening to shut down operations at the National Headquarters of Central Bank of Nigeria in Abuja on Friday.

The police warned the group against carrying out the protest.

It said in a statement that the OccupyCBN group has neither written to inform or notify the FCT Police Command of its intention, nor has it secured any approval from the Commissioner of Police authorising it to do so.

The police said based on the foregoing, it unequivocally reiterate that while it will continue to be professional in discharging its constitutionally assigned roles in accordance with international best practices, especially as it relates to the fundamental rights of citizens, it will not fold its arms and watch the members of this group embarrass the nation by attempting to close down operations at a critical national facility like the Central Bank of Nigeria.

In the statement signed by its spokesperson, ASP Anjuguri Manzah, the FCT Police Command said because of the sensitive nature of the CBN Headquarters, it will not allow any assemblage of individuals or group of persons around the facility.

It added: “Leaders and members of the OccupyCBN group are therefore warned to jettison their plan and explore legitimate avenue to channel their grievances and misgiving to the appropriate authorities. Any gathering in contravention of this advice will amount to an unlawful assembly and those arrested in the act will be prosecuted in accordance with the appropriate sections of the law.”

