Police storm kidnappers’ den, rescue white man, recover 5000 ammunition, 60 magazines

Gunfire rocked the Igando area of Lagos State on Friday as teams of policemen from Anti-Kidnapping Squad and Special Anti-Robbery Squad stormed a kidnappers’ hideout to rescue a white man.

The operation was led by the officer in charge of Anti-Kidnapping Squad, a Chief Superintendent of Police, Akinade Adejobi, and the Second-in-Command of SARS, a Superintendent of Police, Amadu Adamu.

The policemen, who surrounded the building, before storming in, found the white man tied.

They also recovered four AK47 rifles, fully loaded, two English pistols, 60 magazines and 5000 ammunition.

The kidnappers are suspected to have scampered on getting information that policemen were already onto them.

It is believed that in their hurry to escape, the abductors abandoned their cache of arms.

According to a police source, the teams were instructed by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, to go after the kidnappers, immediately he received information about the abduction of the white man.

The victim was said to have been rescued less than 24 hours after he was abducted.

It was also gathered that the policemen have been tracking the kidnappers since Thursday.

The search narrowed down to a building located at the Igando area of the metropolis, close to the Igando Police Station.

The rescue operation took off around 4pm and before 6pm, it was over.

Residents of Igando, who heard the area rocking with gunshots, thought armed robbers were in operation.

The Lagos Police Command Headquarters was filled with jubilation as the team of policemen arrived with the recovered weapons and still badly shaken victim.

