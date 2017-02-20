Police seal off venue of Makarfi-led PDP faction meeting

Reports reaching The Eagle Online have it that the police have sealed off the venue of the proposed meeting of the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party on Monday.

The meeting was scheduled for the International Conference Centre, Abuja at 2pm.

The meeting was announced by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Dayo Adeyeye, shortly after the ruling of the Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt, Rivers State last week, declaring Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as the authentic National Chairman of the party.

However, shortly before the meeting was scheduled to commence, a detachment of policemen sealed off the venue.

Adeyeye confirmed this development in a statement on Monday.

He said the meeting has now been moved to the Ekiti State Government House in Abuja.

The party blamed the Sheriff faction for the development, saying it was working in tandem with the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government to destroy the party.

According to the statement, the new ‎venue for the meeting now is the Ekiti State Governor’s Lodge o‎n T. Y. Danjuma Street, Asokoro, Abuja, while the time remains the same.

The statement said: “Senator Ali Modu Sheriff in collaboration with the All Progressive Congress (APC) led Federal Government has barricaded the International ‎Conference Center, ICC, venue of the scheduled Stakeholders Meeting of ‎the entire organs of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“This is a very sad development in our democratic history where there is no longer free association and movement of citizens of this Country.

“Senator Ali Modu Sheriff and his APC collaborators cannot stop the will of the people. Nigerians can now confirm that Senator Ali Modu Sheriff is a mole in PDP to destroy the only strong opposition in the country.”

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.