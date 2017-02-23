Police recover body of three-year-old girl in Benue

Confirming the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria in Makurdi, the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Moses Iyamu, said the motive of the crime had yet to be established

The Police in Benue State said they had recovered the body of a three-year-old girl, Khadijah Abdulrahman, in an uncompleted building on Thursday at Wadata, near the bank of River Benue in Makurdi.

Confirming the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria in Makurdi, the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Moses Iyamu, said the motive of the crime had yet to be established.

Iyamu said the police had already arrested one suspect, Hadiza Mohammed, whom, he said, had already confessed to the killing.

He said the suspect was currently assisting the police in their investigation and would be charged to court upon the completion of investigation.

The PPRO said the investigation had already begun.

