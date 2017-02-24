Police deploy special forces to rescue two kidnapped German archeologists

The Nigeria Police Force said it had deployed special forces to rescue two German Archeologists, Prof. Peter Breunig and Johannes Behringer, kidnaped by gunmen in Kagrako Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Force Spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, a Chief Superintendent of Police, made the disclosure on Thursday in Abuja while briefing newsmen.

Moshood said the special forces comprised the Intelligence Response Team, Technical Intelligence Unit and Anti-Kidnapping Unit, among others.

He explained that though the Germans had police escorts, but they did not go to the site with them where they were kidnapped.

He said that the special forces and the police investigators deployed were in contact with the colleagues of the victims and had provided additional security for their safety.

Moshood said that the Germans, who were kidnapped on February 22, were working in collaboration with the National Commission for Museums and Monuments on the NOK culture

The force spokesman said that to achieve prompt result, the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of CIID had been mandated to coordinate the investigation aspect of the operations.

He assured Nigerians and foreigners in the country of their safety and implore them to always request and obtain police escort to protect them.

In a related development, the Nigeria Police Force said it had arrested three suspects dealing illegally in refined adulterated AGO, also known as diesel, on February 6 in Lagos.

Moshood disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja when he presented the suspects to newsmen.

He said the suspects are: Olajide Kabir, Nakem depot manager; Ogbolu Louis, captain; Izuazu Anayo, Chief Engineer; and Solomon Agbnoma, able seaman.

Moshood said items recovered from them included 800,000 liters of illegally refined AGO, MT Jazzi vessel and a DPR certificate of laboratory analysis confirming that the AGO was off specification.

He said the suspects were arrested after a sustained surveillance and monitoring of the vessel and crew members sailing from the creeks.

Moshood said all the suspects were already in police custody and had volunteered confessional statements indicating the various criminal roles they had played.

He said investigation was being intensified to arrest their collaborators and sponsors.

“They will be charged to court on completion of investigation for dealing in suspected illegally refined prayer oleum products, AGO (diesel) under the petroleum and miscellaneous Offences Act,” he said.

He assured all Nigerians of the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force in ensuring their safety.

NAN.

