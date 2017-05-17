Police confirm three dead in fresh attacks in Taraba

The Taraba Police Command, on Tuesday confirmed the death of three persons in fresh herdsmen and farmers conflict in Bali Local Government Area.

The command’s spokesman, David Misal told newsmen in Jalingo that the police had deployed additional personnel to Gazabu, Kungana, Tukun Ruwa, Utsua Daa and Kpenkpen villages, where the crisis occurred.

Misal said: “Yes we received reports that since on Sunday, there has being series of attacks in the remote communities in Bali local government area of the state, but the command is on top of the situation.

“Due to the remoteness of the affected areas, we can confirm three deaths for now, but we will get back to you as soon as we get more updates.”

Zaki David-Gbaa, the Chairman, Council of Tiv Traditional Rulers Forum in Taraba, claimed that 11 farmers had died since the crisis started.

According to him, scores of people injured in the five villages are receiving treatment at the Bali General Hospital.

The local chief said 1,765 people displaced by the crisis were taking refuge in three centres in Bali.

On his part, Lamido Bakundi, Alhaji Misa Gidado, in whose domain the crisis broke out, told newsmen that series of meetings with stakeholders were on to quickly end the crisis.

Gidado appealed to the state government to deploy more security operatives to the area to restore peace.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.