Police confirm arrest of man with pistol in Benue

The Benue State Police Command on Saturday confirmed the arrest of one Kuma Tyosaar, who was found with a pistol, in Konshisha Local Government Area.

Bashir Makama, the Commissioner of Police, who confirmed the arrest, however, said the incident had nothing to do with the ongoing local government polls in the state.

Makama said: “Tyosaar was arrested as a normal criminal, though on an election day.”

He said that the arrest was “an isolated incident”, and assured voters that adequate security had been put in place to ensure peaceful conduct of the election.

Makama commended the people of Benue for their peaceful conduct, and urged members of the public to report any security breach to the nearest police station.

News Agency of Nigeria sources, however, indicated that Tyosaar was found with the gun at Club House, Tseagerebga, where election materials were distributed.

He was alleged to be a member of one of the political parties taking part in the elections.