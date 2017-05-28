LATEST NEWS:
03. June 2017 LAGOS STATE27°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
Victor OjelabiJune 3, 20171min0

Related Articles

Crime

Police arrest woman for forming pregnancy with cocaine wraps

Crime

Boko Haram: Acting GOC calls for relentless pursuit of terrorists

Crime

Boy kills friend for liking girlfriend’s Facebook picture

Crime

Kidnapped ex-Commissioner regains freedom

Crime

Police uncover new robbery strategy, offer advice

Crime

Five arrested for beating pregnant woman to death in Adamawa

Adverts
Crime

Police confirm arrest of man with pistol in Benue

The Benue State Police Command on Saturday confirmed the arrest of one Kuma Tyosaar, who was found with a pistol, in Konshisha Local Government Area.

Bashir Makama, the Commissioner of Police, who confirmed the arrest, however, said the incident had nothing to do with the ongoing local government polls in the state.

Makama said: “Tyosaar was arrested as a normal criminal, though on an election day.”

He said that the arrest was “an isolated incident”, and assured voters that adequate security had been put in place to ensure peaceful conduct of the election.

Makama commended the people of Benue for their peaceful conduct, and urged members of the public to report any security breach to the nearest police station.

News Agency of Nigeria sources, however, indicated that Tyosaar was found with the gun at Club House, Tseagerebga, where election materials were distributed.

He was alleged to be a member of one of the political parties taking part in the elections.


ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


previousChampions League: Real, Juve in fight to finish

nextThugs attack journalists in Ebonyi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

Breaking: NJC directs Ademola, five other suspended judges to resume duties

How GTB, Zenith Bank, FCMB, Keystone Bank escaped attack by militants

Breaking: TVC sacks 145

Newsletter

Categories

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.