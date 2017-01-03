Police arrests 21 cattle rustlers, kidnappers in Niger

The spokesman of the command, Bala Elkana, said this in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Minna

The Police in Niger State has announced the arrest of 21 suspected cattle rustlers and kidnappers terrorising residents across state.

The spokesman of the command, Bala Elkana, said this in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Minna.

According to Elkana, the command also recovered 477 cattle, 90 sheep and various dangerous weapons from the suspects.

He said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed.

Elkana assured residents that the command was adopting proactive measures to end the activities of cattle rustling, kidnapping and other forms of criminal activities in the state.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.