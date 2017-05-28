LATEST NEWS:
03. June 2017 LAGOS STATE27°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
NANJune 3, 20172min0

Related Articles

Crime

Police confirm arrest of man with pistol in Benue

Crime

Boko Haram: Acting GOC calls for relentless pursuit of terrorists

Crime

Boy kills friend for liking girlfriend’s Facebook picture

Crime

Kidnapped ex-Commissioner regains freedom

Crime

Police uncover new robbery strategy, offer advice

Crime

Five arrested for beating pregnant woman to death in Adamawa

Adverts
Crime

Police arrest woman for forming pregnancy with cocaine wraps

The culprit had thought that the Police wouldn’t search a pregnant woman, but she was wrong

Luck ran out of a young woman in Brazil on Saturday who masqueraded as a mum-to-be to smuggle drugs after she was arrested with about 3kg of cocaine.

The culprit had thought that the Police wouldn’t search a pregnant woman, but she was wrong.

A video shows, this 24-year-old brunette created an elaborate fake bump, which was stuck to her stomach with lengths of tape and then covered with clothes.

Inside the “belly” was 3kg of cocaine, local media has reported.

But cops were too smart to fall for her pranks as she was immediately identified.

Military police reportedly boarded a bus on the Marechal Rondon highway near Birigui on Wednesday as part of a routine inspection and removed the woman before making her remove the smuggling device.

In the video an armed officer can be seen helping her cut the sticky tape as she struggles to detach the “bump”.

She eventually removed the wrap and handed it to the policeman.

A large package can be seen on the inside of the tape and a man travelling with her was reportedly also arrested.

It is not clear what punishment, if any, the pair received.

Five years ago a 20-year-old woman tried to bring 4lb of cocaine through customs by stashing it inside a fake pregnant belly.

This also happened in Brazil, at the international airport in the north-eastern city of Natal, and she too was arrested.


ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


previousLagos infrastructural development impacting positively on residents - World Bank

nextCAF Confederation Cup: KCCA sink Rivers United

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

Breaking: NJC directs Ademola, five other suspended judges to resume duties

How GTB, Zenith Bank, FCMB, Keystone Bank escaped attack by militants

Breaking: TVC sacks 145

Newsletter

Categories

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.