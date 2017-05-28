Police arrest woman for forming pregnancy with cocaine wraps

Luck ran out of a young woman in Brazil on Saturday who masqueraded as a mum-to-be to smuggle drugs after she was arrested with about 3kg of cocaine.

The culprit had thought that the Police wouldn’t search a pregnant woman, but she was wrong.

A video shows, this 24-year-old brunette created an elaborate fake bump, which was stuck to her stomach with lengths of tape and then covered with clothes.

Inside the “belly” was 3kg of cocaine, local media has reported.

But cops were too smart to fall for her pranks as she was immediately identified.

Military police reportedly boarded a bus on the Marechal Rondon highway near Birigui on Wednesday as part of a routine inspection and removed the woman before making her remove the smuggling device.

In the video an armed officer can be seen helping her cut the sticky tape as she struggles to detach the “bump”.

She eventually removed the wrap and handed it to the policeman.

A large package can be seen on the inside of the tape and a man travelling with her was reportedly also arrested.

It is not clear what punishment, if any, the pair received.

Five years ago a 20-year-old woman tried to bring 4lb of cocaine through customs by stashing it inside a fake pregnant belly.

This also happened in Brazil, at the international airport in the north-eastern city of Natal, and she too was arrested.