Police arrest suspected killers of Customs Officer in Lagos

The Nigeria Police have arrested five suspected killers of Aliyu Dayyab, an Assistant Superintendent of the Nigeria Customs Service.

Force spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, a Chief Superintendent of Police, made the disclosure on Friday in Abuja when he presented the suspects before newsmen.

Moshood said the suspects are: Lucky Williams, 29, the leader of the gang; Akinloye Samuel; Abraham Lot; Bolaji Taiwo, 25; and Lanre Aimuto, 33.

He said an Infinix cell phone, belonging to the victim, was recovered from Williams.

Moshood said the suspects were arrested on December 28, 2016 and January 18, 2017, following coordinated operation by the I-G’s Intelligence Response Team and Technical Intelligence Unit.

He said Aimudo organised the gang that robbed and killed the Customs officer on his way home from duty.

Moshood said: “The suspects confessed to have information that the Custom Officer had in his possession N4 million cash and some dollars.”

He added that all the suspects volunteered confessional statements admitting the various roles they played in the crime.

The spokesman said that on completion of investigation, the suspects would be charged to court for murder, armed robbery and conspiracy.

He said that the success recorded in the case was a clear testimony there would be no hiding place for criminals in the country.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.