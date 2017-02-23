Police arrest man with N8.9m counterfeit notes in Nassarawa State

The Police in Nasarawa State said on Thursday that they had arrested a man, Wale Lawal, for being in possession of fake N1,000 notes worth N8.9 million.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Abubakar Sadiq-Bello, told newsmen in Lafia that the suspect was arrested on Wednesday at Omgbolo Hotel in Bukan-sidi area of Lafia.

Sadiq-Bello said officers from the Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department of the command made the arrest following intelligence report.

He said investigation had revealed that the suspect, who hailed from Lagos State, is a member of a syndicate that was producing and distributing counterfeit currency notes across the country.

The commissioner said that the syndicate was based in Lagos and that investigation was ongoing with a view to apprehending other members.

He said the suspect would be charged to court after investigation and called on the public to be very vigilant while carrying out cash transactions with other people.

Meanwhile, the suspect has denied being a member of any syndicate and claimed innocence of the allegation.

According to him, he was robbed along his way to Lafia on a business trip, and had to beg some people to assist him to travel back.

The suspect claimed that one man gave him a bag at the hotel where he lodged, and that he did not know the content of the bag until he was arrested.

NAN.

