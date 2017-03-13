Police arrest man for allegedly chopping off penis of nine-month-old grandson

The Police in Bayelsa State on Monday confirmed the arrest of a 59-year-old traditional health practitioner, Ziworitin Keke, who allegedly cut off the penis of a nine-month-old boy during circumcision.

The incident occurred at Odenwari, a coastal settlement in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State on February 5.

Keke is said to be the grandfather of the boy.

Asinim Butswat, the Spokesman of the state Police Command, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday that Keke was already in custody, while investigation was underway.

Butswat said: “We arrested the suspect following a report of the circumcision incident; he is currently in our custody.

“He was arrested on Saturday and hopefully after investigation, prosecution will follow subject to the outcome of the investigation.”

The police spokesman said they got the report shortly after the incident in February, but that the family was preoccupied with seeking medical care for the baby.

He said: “We got the report earlier from Krokrosei Division in Southern Ijaw, which is the nearest division; we have been working with the family on the case.”

Eudora Michael, the 35-year-old mother of the baby, said her son, Oyintari Michael, whose penis was cut off during the ill-fated circumcision, was at risk and in excruciating pains.

She said the boy desperately needed medical help.

Michael told NAN on Monday at Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa that she and her husband could not afford the specialised care the baby needed to stay alive.

She said: “Since this sad incident occurred in February this year, we have been running around to raise money; we have borrowed and we are in big debt.”

NAN.

