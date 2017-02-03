Poch: Dele Alli ‘very happy’ at Spurs

The 20-year-old has scored 13 goals and assisted two more for Spurs in all competitions this term, adding to a tally of 10 goals and nine assists in his breakthrough campaign at White Hart Lane

Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that he is “not worried” about press reports linking midfielder Dele Alli with a move to Bayern Munich at the end of the season from Tottenham Hotspur.

The 20-year-old has scored 13 goals and assisted two more for Spurs in all competitions this term, adding to a tally of 10 goals and nine assists in his breakthrough campaign at White Hart Lane.

Bundesliga champions, Bayern, have been credited with showing an interest in the youngster, but chairman Daniel Levy is said to be reluctant to sell at any price and Pochettino is also confident that Alli will remain in place for the long term.

“[Transfer rumours] always happens when the players are good or when the coaching staff is good, when things are going well,” he told reporters.

“But he is very happy with us and Tottenham are creating a very good team and philosophy. He’s enjoying his time here and there’s no reason to be worried by that information.”

Alli, recently compared to Chelsea legend, Frank Lampard, by former Tottenham boss, Tim Sherwood, joined the Lilywhites from MK Dons for £5 million in 2015.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.