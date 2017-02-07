Pistorious’s ‘mum’ robbed at gunpoint

Gangsters robbed the aunt of Blade Runner, Oscar Pistorius, at gunpoint.

Four raiders burst into 59-year-old Lois Pistorius’s garage, while she was parking her car.

They demanded jewellery and a purse from the aunt Oscar calls “mother”, while threatening her with a hammer.

The gang fled with Lois’s handbag in a black car they had left outside the property in the suburb of Waterkloof, Pretoria, South Africa.

A security guard and maid were held prisoner during the robbery at the Pistorius family mansion.

The aunt, who cared for Oscar after his real mother died when he was 15, was left shaken but unhurt.

Her Olympian and Paralympian nephew stayed at the mansion during his trial for the 2013 Valentine’s Day murder of his model girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, 29.

Family spokesman Johan van Wyk said Lois was waiting for the garage door to close after returning from a shopping trip when the raiders pounced.

Police believe she may have been followed home.

They are hunting the gangsters but have yet to make an arrest.

The athlete, 30, is serving a six-year jail sentence.

During his trial, he claimed he shot Reeva by mistake through a bathroom door, believing she was an intruder.

Pistorius, who had both his legs amputated below the knee at 11 months, found fame as a sprinter using distinctive carbon-fibre prosthetic limbs.

