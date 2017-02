R-L: Fela Ibidapo, Group Head, Corporate Communications, Heritage Bank Plc; Omobolaji Mogaji, Media Sales Executives at MultiChoice; and Gifty Powers, Big Brother Naija housemate, during her visit to the bank’s head office in Victoria Island Lagos over weekend.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.