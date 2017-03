The Vice President of Shell, Nigeria and Gabon, Peter Costello, flanked by Clinical Health Adviser, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company, Dr. Yinka Mosuro (right), and Manager, Nigeria Content Development of SNEPCo, Austin Uzoka, at the just concluded Nigeria Oil and Gas Conference in Abuja, last week.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.