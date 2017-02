The General Overseer of Christ Embassy Church, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, with former Governor of Abia state, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, during a visit to Oyakhilome’s home in Ikeja, Lagos on Sunday.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.