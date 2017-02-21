Photo News; Osinbajo, Ngige, Fayemi at National Productivity Day

L-R: The Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo (SAN); the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige; and Guest Speaker and Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, at the 16th National Productivity Day celebration in Abuja…on Tuesday.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.