Photo News: Nigerian Rice by FADAMA community

The World Bank, through the FADAMA Project of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture is boosting capacity of Nigerian farmers for quality production of local rice. Picture shows farmers presenting FADAMA Rice produced by the Federated FADAMA Community Association in Kano State to the FADAMA National Project Coordinator, Tayo Adewunmi, during his recent working tour of Kano State.

