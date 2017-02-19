Photo News: Mbeki, Fayemi at Indaba 2017

They were participants at the mining conference in South Africa

Former South African President, Thabo Mbeki, with Nigeria’s Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, at the just concluded Investing In African Mining, Indaba 2017, in Cape Town, South Africa.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.