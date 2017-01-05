Photo news: FirstBank FirstStars Reality TV show get prizes

The Deputy Managing Director, FirstBank, Gbenga Shobo (Middle); the Executive Chairman and CEO of EbonyLife TV, Mo Abudu (third left); and the Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, FirstBank, Folake Ani-Mumuney (second right), presenting the star prize to the winners of the FirstBank FirstStars Reality TV show (Team Sisterly).
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.
Copyright The Eagle Online.
Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.