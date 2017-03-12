Photo News: Finals of NNPC/SNEPCo Junior Open Tennis Championships

The final of the competition was played in Lagos on Saturday

The Lagos Liaison Officer, Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports, Dr. Segun Olaitan; Most Outstanding Female Player in the U-14 category, 13-year-old Rebecca Ekpeyong; and the Human Resources Director, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company, Obinna Anaba, during the presentation of trophy to Ekpeyong at the finals of the 2017 edition of the NNPC/SNEPCo Junior Open Tennis Championships held at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club… on Saturday.

The Lagos Liaison Officer, Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports, Dr. Segun Olaitan; Most Outstanding Male Player in the U-18 category, 16-year-old Phillip Abayomi; and the Human Resources Director, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company, Mr. Obinna Anaba, during the presentation of trophy to Abayomi at the finals of the 2017 edition of the NNPC/SNEPCo Junior Open Tennis Championships held at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club… on Saturday.

