Photo News: Fayemi at budget performance appraisal at National Assembly

L-R: Minister of State Mines and Steel Development, Hon. Abubakar Bawa Bwari; the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; and the Chairman Senate Committee on Steel, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, shortly after the 2016 / 2017 Budget Performance Appraisal at the National Assembly in Abuja on Tuesday.
