Photo News: FADAMA III additional financing sensitization workshop

L-R: Dr. Nkiru Nwammuo, the Department of Communication, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University; Ngozi Onu, Permanent Secretary, Anambra State Ministry of Agriculture; Project Coordinator of FADAMA, Chukwuka Egbueh; and the Senior Special Assistant to the Anambra State Governor on FADAMA, Dr. Joseph Okonkwo.
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.
Copyright The Eagle Online.
Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.