Photo News: Bumper harvest from Osun State FADAMA-supported farm

The harvest is from a FADAMA assisted farm

Part of the 290 tonnes of cassava tubers harvested from the 10Ha farm of Iseoluwani Fadama Cassava Production Group, Beloved Production Cluster, Egbedore Local Government Area of Osun State. Photo: OSUN FADAMA.


