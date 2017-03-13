Photo News: Bumper harvest from Osun State FADAMA-supported farm

Part of the 290 tonnes of cassava tubers harvested from the 10Ha farm of Iseoluwani Fadama Cassava Production Group, Beloved Production Cluster, Egbedore Local Government Area of Osun State. Photo: OSUN FADAMA.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.