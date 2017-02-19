Photo News: Atiku receives Alaafin

The visit took place on Sunday

Former Vice President and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Atiku Abubakar, and the Alafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola, Adeyemi III, when the Alafin paid a courtesy visit on the former Vice President in Lagos on Sunday.


