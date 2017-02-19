Photo News: Atiku receives Alaafin

Former Vice President and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Atiku Abubakar, and the Alafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola, Adeyemi III, when the Alafin paid a courtesy visit on the former Vice President in Lagos on Sunday.
